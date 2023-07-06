Suedzucker quarterly profits rise sharply, raises full year outlook

An outside view of the headquarters of Suedzucker Group in Mannheim, Germany March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

HAMBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest sugar producer Suedzucker (SZUG.DE) on Thursday posted a sharp rise in quarterly earnings as high sugar prices counteracted rising energy and raw materials costs and also raised its forecast for full year profits.

First quarter 2023/24 operating profit to May 31 rose 73% on the year to 282 million euros ($305.74 million), it said.

Suedzucker raised its forecast for full year 2023/24 operating profit to between 850 to 950 million euros, up from its previous forecast of between 725 and 875 million euros.

In the previous 2022/23 fiscal year operating profit rose 112% to 704 million euros.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Friederike Heine

