Suez Canal authority to raise transit fees by 15% in 2023 - chairman
CAIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to raise fees for ships passing through the Suez Canal by 15% in 2023, the canal authority's chairman Osama Rabie said on Saturday.
Transit fees for bulk and tourist ships will be raised by 10%, Rabie added.
The fee increase will be applied starting Jan. 1, 2023.
Reporting by Yousri Mohammed, Writing by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Louise Heavens
