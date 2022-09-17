Suez Canal authority to raise transit fees by 15% in 2023 - chairman

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Shipping containers are seen on a ship, belonging to Ocean Network Express (ONE), moving through the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt February 15, 2022. Picture taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to raise fees for ships passing through the Suez Canal by 15% in 2023, the canal authority's chairman Osama Rabie said on Saturday.

Transit fees for bulk and tourist ships will be raised by 10%, Rabie added.

The fee increase will be applied starting Jan. 1, 2023.

Reporting by Yousri Mohammed, Writing by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.