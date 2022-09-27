Sugar company Tereos names Gerard Clay new interim managing director

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tereos, France's largest sugar company, said Gerard Clay - currently the chairman of its board of directors - would become its new interim managing director following the decision of Ludwig de Mot to stand down as interim manager.

Last month, Tereos reported a surge in core earnings for its first quarter to June 30, as high market prices offset rising raw material and energy costs.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

