Swedish Coast Guard suspects maritime intoxication in Baltic Sea ship collision

STOCKHOLM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Swedish Coast Guard said on Monday an investigation into the collision between two ships in the Baltic Sea had been widened and that suspicions now included gross marine intoxication.

"Additional criminal suspicions have arisen, including gross sea intoxication, the Coast Guard said in a statement. "The Coast Guard is currently taking a number of investigative measures, including various types of coercive measures within the framework of the preliminary investigation."

Two Danish crew members of a capsized barge were missing in the freezing Baltic Sea on Monday after an overnight collision with a British vessel in a busy maritime route off Sweden. L1N2SY08I

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.