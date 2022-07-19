Swiss gold imports from Russia fall in June

Melted gold flows out of a smelter into a mould of a bar at a plant of gold and silver refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus in Mendrisio, Switzerland, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland imported 284 kg of gold from Russia in June, customs data showed on Tuesday, less than the over three tonnes imported in May that fuelled a debate on whether accepting Russian gold helped finance Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Swiss gold imports from Russia fell to 284 kg in June from 3,089 kg in May, data from the Swiss customs office showed.

Russia is the world's second-biggest gold producer, according to the World Gold Council, while Switzerland is a major gold refining hub.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada agreed a ban on new Russian gold imports at the G7 meeting last month and the European Commission also proposed new sanctions last week, including an import ban on Russian gold. read more

Traditionally neutral Switzerland has so far adopted sanctions decided by the European Union to punish Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. Moscow calls the campaign a special military operation to disarm and "de-Nazify" its neighbour.

An import ban of Russian gold might clarify the legal situation in Switzerland, Robin Kolvenbach, chief executive of Swiss gold refinery Argor Heraeus, told Reuters last week.

"Regardless of what is legal, there is no place for Russian gold in Switzerland, which is used to finance the war," he said, adding Argor had halted all business relationships with Russian counterparties after the invasion on Feb. 24.

Swiss gold refiner Valcambi took a different position in a statement this month, explaining that gold imports from Russia were not generally prohibited and that 'trade assayers' like Valcambi could import and process it if they respected all legal obligations.

Valcambi did not say whether it had imported the three tonnes of gold in May that triggered an investigation by Swiss customs authorities to see if any sanctions had been violated.

Argor Heraeus' Kolvenbach pointed to the limitations of a gold import ban: "The fundamental problem with gold is that it is like water, it always finds its way. If some states no longer buy Russian gold, others will still take it, even more so if they can get it at a discount because it's harder to sell."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.