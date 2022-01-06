TC Energy's 590,000-bpd Keystone pipeline shut as extreme cold grips

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 5 (Reuters) - TC Energy's (TRP.TO) 590,000-barrels-per-day Keystone oil pipeline was shut down on Tuesday evening for unplanned maintenance, the company said on Wednesday, as parts of western Canada grappled with frigid winter weather.

TC said efforts to restart the pipeline, which ships crude from the oil sands province of Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, were being challenged by extremely cold temperatures at its Hardisty terminal in central Alberta.

"We are currently working to safely restore service as soon as possible," TC said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Temperatures in Hardisty were forecast to plunge to minus 35 degrees Celsius (minus 31 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday night. Most of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning that is expected to last until the weekend.

The company said the unplanned maintenance on Keystone began at around 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday (0300 GMT Wednesday). TC's Gulf Coast operations in the United States are uninterrupted.

Canadian heavy crude prices tightened on Tuesday as traders anticipated oil sands production issues relating to the cold snap. On Wednesday, Western Canada Select heavy blend crude traded at $12.10 per barrel below the U.S. crude benchmark, narrowing 5 cents from the previous day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Additonal reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.