Teck Resources posts fall in Q2 profit

Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto
The logo of the Canadian mining company Teck Resources Limited is displayed as people visit the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

July 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), the target of a takeover bid by Glencore (GLEN.L), posted a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower steelmaking coal and copper sales.

The company said adjusted profit attributable to shareholders stood at C$643 million ($487.97 million), or C$1.22 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with C$1.77 billion, or C$3.25 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3177 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next