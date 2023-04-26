Teck Resources withdraws restructuring ahead of vote, as Glencore circles















April 26 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), the target of an unsolicited takeover bid by Glencore (GLEN.L), on Wednesday said it has withdrawn a proposed restructuring plan just hours ahead of a shareholder vote on it.

Teck's shareholders on Wednesday were poised to vote on a proposed split of Teck's metals and coal businesses, but the company backtracked after receiving feedback from some and said it will now follow a "direct" approach to the separation.

The Vancouver-based miner operates under a dual-class structure and would need approval from two-thirds of shareholders on both sides for the restructuring.

Teck's separation would have put an end to the unsolicited $22.5 billion proposed merger offer by Swiss miner and trader Glencore, which the board had repeatedly rejected, but had divided shareholders in the process.

"The Board will focus on incorporating the feedback heard into a revised value-enhancing separation to maximize value for shareholders," said Teck's chair of the board Sheila Murray.

Glencore declined to comment on Teck's move to call off its planned separation, and has said its chief executive Gary Nagle had promised a sweeter bid.

The global miner's takeover approach and rejection come as mining companies scramble to secure supplies of copper and other metals critical to the green energy transition.

"Glencore's rejected proposals remain a non-starter, with the same flawed structure and material execution risks identified by our Board," Teck boss Jonathan Price said.

Glencore's plan would combine and spin off its thermal coal unit and Teck's steelmaking coal business, while rebranding the rest of the operations as GlenTeck.

"This was a close call and can't say we are shocked," said Peter Letko, founding partner of Montreal based investment firm Letko Brosseau, which holds a 0.7% stake in Teck and voted in favour of the split.

Letko added that internally, some of its employees were divided on whether the deal would succeed or not.

