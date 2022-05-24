TotalEnergies to supply LNG for South Korea's Hanwha Energy

A TotalEnergies logo on a display next to a sculpture of installation artist Hubertus von der Goltz is seen at a fuel station, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

May 24 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) has signed a long-term sale contract with South Korea's Hanwha Energy Corporation (000880.KS) for the supply of 600,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year over 15 years, the French energy group said on Tuesday.

The LNG will be sourced from TotalEnergies' global portfolio, before supplying Hanwha and HDC's greenfield 1-gigawatt power plant under construction, starting 2024.

