Trade body flags possible EU ban on Russian aluminium, but not Rusal

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Europe's aluminium industry group has sent a letter to members detailing the implications of possible EU sanctions on Russian aluminium, urging that any such measures should not specifically target major producer Rusal .

The letter seen by Reuters said members of the European Aluminium trade group had discussed the possibility of "actively calling for EU sanctions on Russian aluminium", but not on Rusal.

"Due to its strategic importance on the global aluminium market, European Aluminium recommends avoiding that EU sanctions would target Rusal (the main Russian aluminium producer) as a company," the association said.

European Aluminium did not immediately reply to emails and phone calls requesting comment. The letter was dated July 2023, but it was not clear exactly when it was sent.

The letter also refers to "the possible imposition of restrictive measures on Russian aluminium in the framework of the EU Common Foreign Security Policy".

The European Union has so far imposed only very limited sanctions on aluminium products from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Pratima Desai, Eric Onstad and Polina Devitt

