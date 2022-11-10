Trafigura names new heads of crude, U.S. gasoline















LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Global commodities and energy trader Trafigura last week named a new head of crude and a head of U.S. gasoline trading, sources familiar with the matter said.

Daniel Yuen is moving from Singapore to Trafigura's main office in Geneva to become head of crude in Europe, replacing Conor McFadden.

McFadden is in turn moving to Houston, Texas to head up U.S. gasoline trading.

A spokesperson for Trafigura declined to comment.

