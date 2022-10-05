Trafigura's Puma Energy agrees to sell Myanmar business















GENEVA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The midstream and retail arm of Trafigura, Puma Energy, has agreed to sell its Myanmar business to a local private company, Puma said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Puma Energy has signed an agreement to sell its stake in Puma Energy Asia Sun (PEAS) and minority share in National Energy Puma Aviation Services (NEPAS) to a locally owned private company," the statement said.

Puma's interest in Myanmar includes the country’s largest fuel import terminal at Thilawa and aviation fuel supplies.

Puma initially suspended its operations in Myanmar following the military coup in February 2021 but later resumed distribution for civilian purposes.

