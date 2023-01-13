Triple Flag to buy peer Maverix Metals
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc (MMX.TO) said on Thursday its shareholders have agreed to a cash and stock deal with royalty firm Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (TFPM.TO).
Under the deal, shareholders of Maverix will receive either $3.92 per share in cash or 0.360 of a common share of Triple Flag per Maverix share held, the company said.
Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
