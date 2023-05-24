Tullow Oil retains full-year production outlook
May 24 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil (TLW.L) on Wednesday maintained its 2023 production forecast of 58,000 to 64,000 barrels per day, and said its capital expenditure of $400 million would be weighted towards the first half of the year.
The company said net production in the first quarter of 2023 came in at 53,700 barrels per day.
