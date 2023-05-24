Tullow Oil retains full-year production outlook















May 24 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil (TLW.L) on Wednesday maintained its 2023 production forecast of 58,000 to 64,000 barrels per day, and said its capital expenditure of $400 million would be weighted towards the first half of the year.

The company said net production in the first quarter of 2023 came in at 53,700 barrels per day.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.