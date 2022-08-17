1 minute read
Turkey says four more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports
ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying sunflower meal, sunflower oil and corn, from Chornomorsk and Odesa ports, under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's defence ministry said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.