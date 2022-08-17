Turkey says four more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

1 minute read

Corn kernels are seen inside a storage at a farm in the village of Yerkivtski, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Voitenko

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying sunflower meal, sunflower oil and corn, from Chornomorsk and Odesa ports, under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.