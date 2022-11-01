Turkey says steps needed on export of Russian grain, fertiliser
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Concrete steps need to be taken regarding the export of Russian grains and fertiliser, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that problems needed to be overcome to sustain grain shipments under the Black Sea export deal.
Speaking to reporters, Cavusoglu said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would speak with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in the coming days.
Russia said on Saturday that it was suspending its participation in the deal which has allowed the export of Ukrainian grains to resume. It was brokered in July by the United Nations and Turkey.
