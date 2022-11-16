Turkey's Erdogan hopes Russia-Ukraine grain deal will be extended by a year















NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he believed the U.N.-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine will be extended beyond its Nov. 19 deadline, adding that Ankara is making efforts to extend it by a year.

Speaking at a news conference at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Erdogan said talks about extending the deal were ongoing, adding that the deal was important for the world.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Himani Sarkar











