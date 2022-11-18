Turkey's Erdogan, Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss extended grains deal - Turkish presidency
ANKARA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan talked on the phone with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy and congratulated each other for the extension of a U.N.-brokered grains deal, Erdogan's office said.
Erdogan told Zelenskiy that both the grains deal and the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine were positive experiences, and that the "extension of this understanding to the negotiation table" would benefit all parties.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BusinessU.N. carbon market talks to drag beyond COP27 as deals elusive
Talks on a deal to allow countries to trade carbon credits to help them hit their climate targets are set to drag on beyond the COP27 summit in Egypt as issues, including how to keep track of the credits, are unresolved, observers and a negotiator said.