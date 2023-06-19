Turkish and Iraqi officials discuss resumption to Iraq's northern oil exports















BAGHDAD, June 19 (Reuters) - A Turkish energy technical delegation and Iraqi oil officials met in Baghdad on Monday to discuss a resumption of Iraq's northern oil exports, two oil officials told Reuters.

Turkey halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of northern exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Editing by David Goodman











