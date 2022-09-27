Uganda announces oil block licensing round for 2023

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

KAMPALA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Uganda plans to hold its third oil block licensing round next year, its energy minister said on Tuesday, inviting companies to explore for petroleum that could potentially boost Uganda’s economic output.

Uganda discovered crude oil reserves in the Albertine rift basin near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006 and has previously held two licensing rounds but a large portion of basin remains unexplored.

"As part of the strategies to exploit the oil and gas resources in a sustainable manner the country is announcing the third licensing round in 2023 and urges the oil companies to take interest in this licensing round," Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu told an oil and gas conference.

Government geologists estimate the country's confirmed reserves at 6.5 billion barrels of oil, of which 2.2 billion of this recoverable.

In February TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and its partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation (0883.HK) signed a final investment decision with Uganda and Tanzania to kick-start investments worth more than $10 billion to produce and export Uganda's crude.

Part of that investment will involve a $3.5 billion pipeline that will help ship landlocked Uganda's crude to the world markets via a port on Tanzania's Indian Ocean coast.

