Uganda's March coffee exports up 2% on favourable prices
KAMPALA, April 24 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports edged up in March compared to a year earlier, as exporters released larger volumes from warehouses to cash in on favourable global prices for robusta beans, the state-run sector regulator said.
The east African country is Africa's biggest coffee exporter followed by Ethiopia and predominantly cultivates the robusta variety of the crop.
In March Uganda shipped a total 487,797 60-kilogram bags of coffee, up 2% from a year earlier, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report.
The increase was driven by exporters releasing higher volumes of stocks from warehouses to cash in on favourable robusta bean prices, the UCDA said in the report.
