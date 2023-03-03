UK regulator investigates London Metal Exchange nickel suspension

Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange
Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in London, Britain, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has begun an enforcement investigation into the London Metal Exchange's (LME) suspension of nickel trading in 2022, the watchdog said on Friday.

The FCA's investigation will review the conduct, systems and controls that the LME had in place between Jan. 1 and March 8 last year.

Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by David Goodman

