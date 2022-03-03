1 minute read
Ukraine asks IAEA to close sky above nuclear sites amid Russia invasion
LVIV, Ukraine, March 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine asked the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to seek NATO help with closing the air over Ukrainian nuclear sitest to prevent act of "nuclear terrorism" by Russia, Kyiv's energy ministry said on Thursday.
Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors and Russia has already seized the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant during its week-long invasion of its neighbour. read more
"We insist on taking urgent decisive actions," the Ukrainian ministry said in a statement.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska
