Ukraine calls for help to secure safe passage for food exports -BBC

A dockyard worker watches as barley grain is mechanically poured into a 40,000 ton ship at a Ukrainian agricultural exporter's shipment terminal in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikolaev July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Mundy/File Photo

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The international community should help secure safe passage for food export vessels in a corridor out of the port city of Odesa to help Ukraine and avoid world hunger, the BBC quoted Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as saying on Monday.

"It would take us 5, 6, 7 years to export all these agricultural yields by [rail/road]. So right now it’s extremely important for us to unblock the seaports," the BBC quoted her as saying in an interview at the World Economic Forum.

"We need a guarantee from partners, of course it’s a defence guarantee, a security guarantee."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

