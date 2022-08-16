Ukraine winter grain area may fall 30-60% without state help - UABC union

Storks walk next to a combine harvesting wheat in a field near the village of Zghurivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Musiienko

KYIV, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The winter grain area sown by Ukraine could fall by 30% to 60% in 2023 without state assistance and an increase in grain exports, UABC agriculture union director Roman Slastyon said on Tuesday.

"There are great hopes that the government... will find an opportunity to finance the sowing campaign. If this is not done now, then we will have serious problems ... without these programs and without increasing exports, it is expected that winter crops can be unsown on 30-60% of the area," he said.

Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, has already started the sowing of rapeseed and will start winter wheat sowing in two-three weeks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.