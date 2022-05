Sergei Yarosh, head of Mlybor (flour mill) enterprise, shows a handful of grains at the facility after it was shelled repeatedly, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

May 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine is working on an international U.N.-led operation with navies of third countries to ensure a safe trade route for food exports, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He did not provide further details.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.