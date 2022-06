U.N. aid chief had 'frank, constructive' talks in Moscow on Ukraine grain exports

Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, briefs reporters on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, June 3 (Reuters) - U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths 'had frank and constructive discussions' with Russian officials in Moscow on facilitating exports of Ukraine grain from Black Sea ports, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

Griffiths met with Russian foreign affairs and defense officials during his visit to Moscow on Thursday and Friday, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

