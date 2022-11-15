UN aid chief upbeat on Black Sea grains deal after Istanbul meeting

Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, briefs reporters on the famine and humanitarian situation in Mogadishu, Somalia September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo

GENEVA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths on Tuesday voiced confidence on the continued work of the Black Sea grains deal after meeting with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.

"I am confident we will continue to improve our important work, together," he said on Twitter after meetings where he heard both sides' views on improving the export initiative.

The meeting comes days ahead of the deal's renewal date on Nov. 19.

Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Miranda Murray

