UN aid chief upbeat on Black Sea grains deal after Istanbul meeting















GENEVA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths on Tuesday voiced confidence on the continued work of the Black Sea grains deal after meeting with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.

"I am confident we will continue to improve our important work, together," he said on Twitter after meetings where he heard both sides' views on improving the export initiative.

The meeting comes days ahead of the deal's renewal date on Nov. 19.

Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Miranda Murray











