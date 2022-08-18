U.N. chief says 'spirit of compromise' needed over Ukraine grain initiative

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media during a visit to the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine on Thursday to show a "spirit of compromise" and ensure the continued success of a U.N. brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports.

Guterres said after talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv that 21 ships had departed from Ukrainian ports under the deal in less than a month, and 15 vessels had left Istanbul for Ukraine to load up with grain and other food supplies.

"But it is only the beginning. I urge all parties to ensure continued success," he told reporters in Lviv.

"From day one, the parties have worked professionally and in good faith to keep the food flowing. I appeal for this to continue and for them to overcome all obstacles in a spirit of compromise and permanently settle all difficulties."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Tom Balmforth

