UN concerned by 'continuous slowdown' in Black Sea grain trade -spokesman















June 1 (Reuters) - The United Nations is concerned about the continuous slowdown of the implementation of a Black Sea grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

Only 33 vessels departed Ukrainian ports in May, less than half the number observed during April, Dujarric told reporters at a regular press briefing. He said the U.N. would engage with the parties toward full resumption of the deal.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub











