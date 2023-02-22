Uralchem to send second batch of free fertiliser from EU to Africa















MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem-Uralkali plans to send a second humanitarian supply of fertiliser from a European Union port to Africa in March, the company said on Wednesday, this time to Kenya, after a previous shipment to Malawi in November.

Uralchem-Uralkali Group said it would donate over 34,000 tonnes of its fertilisers currently stored in Latvia to Kenya.

Moscow has also complained repeatedly that its attempts to export fertiliser - relied on by many countries to boost farm yields - are being thwarted by the West, even as it allows Ukraine to export a certain amount of grain from its blockaded Black Sea ports.

"The vessel to transport the fertiliser from Riga in Latvia to Mombasa in Kenya will be chartered by the World Food Programme (WFP) and is expected to be loaded between March 5 and March 15," the company said in a statement.

"About 200,000 tonnes out of over 260,000 tonnes of the Group's fertilisers stranded in the EU are currently stored in Latvia."

