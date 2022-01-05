Factbox: U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The demand for electric vehicles pushed U.S. automakers last year to unveil plans to spend billions of dollars to electrify gasoline models or introduce electric cars and trucks in a bid to catch up with market leader Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).

General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) are among those leading the chase. Last week, Ford's market value rose above GM for the first time in five years in a sign of increasing investor confidence in its electrification strategy.

Brokerage Wedbush estimates the electric vehicle (EV) market could be worth $5 trillion over the next decade. Here is a list of the major U.S. EV companies, along with their models and deliveries, if applicable:

TESLA INC

** Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, sells four EV models: luxury sedan Model S, a less-expensive sedan Model 3, SUV Model Y and a luxury SUV Model X.

** Musk said the world's most valuable carmaker is aiming to deliver its second-generation roadster and Semi electric commercial truck in 2023. read more

** Production of its much-anticipated Cybertruck is likely to begin at the end of this year, with volume production in 2023, he said. read more

** Tesla delivered 936,172 EVs in 2021 read more

GENERAL MOTORS CO

** GM has paused the retail sale of its Chevrolet Bolt EV after a series of fires last year. It delivered 24,828 Bolt EV/Bolt EUVs in 2021. read more

** GM, which was recently dethroned as the No. 1 U.S. automaker by Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), is aiming to introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2025.

** The company began deliveries of EV pick up truck GMC Hummer in December. read more

** GM Chief Executive Mary Barra told the annual CES technology conference via video on Wednesday that the electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup will launch in two stages in 2023. read more

** Initial deliveries of GM's electric Cadillac Lyriq is expected begin in the first half of 2022.

** GM started delivering the EV600 van last month and will add the smaller EV410 in late 2023.

FORD MOTOR CO

** Ford sold 27,140 Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers last year. read more

** It expects to deliver F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck beginning spring this year. read more

** Its 2022 E-Transit van is scheduled to go on sale this year.

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE

** The company (RIVN.O) introduced its R1T high-end pickup truck and R1S SUV in 2018 and began selling both models in 2021. read more

** Deliveries of Rivian EDV (electric delivery van) began in last month with Amazon.com Inc as its first customer.

NIKOLA CORP

** Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) , which has been embroiled in legal and management trouble, began deliveries of its Tre battery electric truck on Dec. 17.

** The company says its hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck with a range of up to 500 miles would be available from 2023.

LUCID GROUP

** Lucid (LCID.O) began deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition luxury sedan on Oct. 30.

** Firm says it will begin to expand into European markets in 2022 and other plans to achieve 20,000 vehicles this year. read more

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair, Kannaki Deka and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

