U.S. cattle futures rise for third straight day

CHICAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures rose for a third day in a row on Friday, with the front-month live cattle contract hitting a fresh 4-1/2-year high on strong cash markets and rising slaughter numbers.

Hog futures were weaker on technical selling.

CME's most-active February live cattle contract gained 0.45 cent to 137.7 cents per pound. The spot December contract rose 0.375 cent to close at 133.525 cents per pound.

CME January feeder cattle futures dropped 0.45 cents to end at 160.925 cents per pound.

After the close, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that the amount of cattle on feed as of Nov. 1 was 100% of the year-ago total. Analysts had been expecting 98.8%.

Cattle marketings during October were 95% of the year-ago total and placements were 102%. Analysts had been expecting 96.3% and 102.2%, respectively.

USDA reported a daily cattle slaughter of 121,000 head, up from 115,000 a week ago and 116,000 a year ago.

Wholesale boxed beef prices were weaker, with choice cuts rising $1.90 to $278.06 per cwt and select cuts gaining $1.15 to $264.31 per cwt on Friday morning.

CME December lean hogs fell 1.35 cents to 73.75 cents per pound and February hogs ended 0.825 cent lower at 82.475 cents.

Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

