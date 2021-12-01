U.S. could change timing of oil stockpile release if prices drop -official

The Bryan Mound Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an oil storage facility, is seen in this aerial photograph over Freeport, Texas, U.S., April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration could adjust the timing of its planned release of strategic crude oil stockpiles if global energy prices drop substantially, U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turk, speaking in a video interview for the Reuters Next conference to be broadcast later on Wednesday, added that other consumer nations that had agreed to release strategic reserves in concert with the United States to tame prices could also adjust their timing if needed.

“I think each country will make decisions based on what's useful and good for their consumers and based on where the price is,” he said.

The administration of President Joe Biden had announced last month that it would release 50 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, alongside smaller releases from China, India, Japan, South Korea and Britain, to help lower consumer energy costs.

The unusual agreement was designed to tame soaring energy prices after the OPEC producer group and its allies rebuffed repeated requests from Washington and other consumer nations to pump more quickly to match rising demand as the world began to exit the pandemic.

Oil prices have since declined, however, amid worries that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus will spread and trigger extensive lockdowns, reducing global energy demand.

“The president gave us flexibility,” Turk said about the U.S. planned release of strategic stockpiles.

“So if the price of oil goes down significantly, if the pain at the pump that is currently being experienced by consumers around our country, and around the world as well, dissipates for whatever reason, then we use the tools differently,” he said.

"The metric of success for any policy from our end related to these issues is what is the price at the pump? ... not whether we get 50 million barrels out as quickly as we possibly can," he said.

Turk added that the White House was still studying proposals from some of Biden's fellow Democratic lawmakers to ban crude oil exports to keep prices down, saying it remained among the range of tools the administration could eventually use.

"We've certainly heard from members of Congress who feel both ways on this issue," he said. "And so we're putting together all that analysis, all that information to inform decision making by our secretary and ultimately by the president."

Reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington Writing by Richard Valdmanis Editing by Matthew Lewis

