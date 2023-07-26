U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles fell last week - EIA

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 600,000 barrels in the last week to 456.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 2.6 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 107,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 0.9 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 786,000 barrels in the week to 217.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 245,000 barrels in the week to 117.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 301,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell by 1.58 million barrels per day, EIA said.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly

