U.S. crude, products rise in May to highest since August 2019 - EIA

HOUSTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. product supplied of crude and petroleum products - a proxy for demand - rose to 20.78 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, the highest since August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic decimated global energy demand, Energy Information Administration data showed on Monday.

Product supplied of finished motor gasoline rose in May to 9.11 mln bpd, the highest since June 2022.

Meanwhile, U.S. field production of crude oil fell to 12.66 million bpd in May, the lowest since February, EIA data showed.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Mark Porter

