U.S. emergency oil reserve draws by 6.9 mln barrels to lowest since 1986
HOUSTON, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell by 6.9 million barrels in the week to June 24, according to data from the Department of Energy.
Stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to 497.9 million barrels, the lowest since April 1986, according to the data.
About 1 million barrels of sweet crude and 6 million barrels of sour crude were released in to the market.
Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston
