US to extend by another year temporary suspension of tariffs on Ukrainian steel















WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The United States will extend by another year the temporary suspension of tariffs on Ukrainian steel, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the United States will extend by one year the temporary suspension of tariffs on Ukrainian steel under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The United States initially suspended tariffs on Ukrainian steel for one year in May last year, months after the Russian invasion began.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Diane Craft











