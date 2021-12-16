U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits rose in Nov -EPA

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United States generated more renewable fuel blending credits in November versus the month prior, data from the Environmental Protection Agency showed on Thursday.

About 1.26 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated in November, versus 1.20 billion in October, according to the data.

About 464 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated last month, up from 431 million the month prior.

The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced.

The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of November by credit type.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis

