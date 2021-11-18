U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits rose in Oct -EPA

A Valero Energy Corp. gas station is pictured in El Cajon, California, U.S., August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States generated more renewable fuel blending credits in October versus the prior month, data from the Environmental Protection Agency showed on Thursday.

About 1.2 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated in October, versus 1.16 billion in September, according to the data.

About 420 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated last month, up from 385 million the month prior.

The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced.

The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of October by credit type.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Dan Grebler

