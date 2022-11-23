U.S. halts sugar imports from Dominican Republic company over forced labor allegations
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Imports of sugar from a company in the Dominican Republic will be blocked at all U.S. ports after the alleged use of forced labor in its production, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Wednesday.
The agency ordered the move against Central Romana Corporation Limited after an investigation found that the company subjected workers to abusive working and living conditions, withheld wages, excessive overtime and other labor violations.
"Manufacturers like Central Romana, who fail to abide by our laws, will face consequences as we root out these inhumane practices from U.S. supply chains," AnnMarie Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner, CBP Office of Trade said in a statement.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Central Romana is one of the two largest private producers of sugar in the Dominican Republic.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- WorldItaly and France agree on need to strengthen industrial ties, Rome says
Italy and France agree they should strive to reinforce industrial ties, Rome's Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Wednesday after talks in Paris with his French counterpart.
- European MarketsGermany plans 33% windfall tax on gas, coal and oil firms - sources
The German government plans to introduce a special levy to skim off 33% of windfall profits made by oil, coal and gas companies, which could generate revenue of between one and three billion euros, finance ministry sources told Reuters.