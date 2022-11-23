U.S. halts sugar imports from Dominican Republic company over forced labor allegations















WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Imports of sugar from a company in the Dominican Republic will be blocked at all U.S. ports after the alleged use of forced labor in its production, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Wednesday.

The agency ordered the move against Central Romana Corporation Limited after an investigation found that the company subjected workers to abusive working and living conditions, withheld wages, excessive overtime and other labor violations.

"Manufacturers like Central Romana, who fail to abide by our laws, will face consequences as we root out these inhumane practices from U.S. supply chains," AnnMarie Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner, CBP Office of Trade said in a statement.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Central Romana is one of the two largest private producers of sugar in the Dominican Republic.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











