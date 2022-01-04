U.S. natgas futures rise on cold forecasts, spike in global prices

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose for a third day on Tuesday on forecasts for higher heating use over the next two weeks and expectations that a 31% jump in European gas prices will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.

In the last quarter of 2021, U.S. gas futures followed the rise and fall of global prices about two-thirds of the time as utilities around the world bought LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia.

Front-month gas futures rose 8.8 cents, or 2.3%, to $3.903 per million British thermal units at 9:00 a.m. EST (1400 GMT).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

With global gas prices at record highs in late December, speculators last week boosted their net long positions on the New York Mercantile (NYMEX) and Intercontinental Exchanges by the most of any week since September, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report showed.

That increase in net longs came despite a drop in speculative long positions on the NYMEX to their lowest since April 2020.

More than 330,000 homes and businesses located mostly in Virginia were still without power Tuesday morning after a snow and ice storm battered the U.S. East Coast from Georgia to Maryland earlier this week.

Although the snow storm blew out to sea, cold weather has blanketed the U.S. Northeast, causing next-day gas prices in New York City to soar from $3.60 per mmBtu for Monday to $8.50 for Tuesday.

That was the highest spot price in New York since last winter's February freeze cut power and gas supplies in Texas and boosted energy costs to record highs in several parts of the country.

Even though gas prices in Europe have dropped by almost 50% since hitting all-time highs of around $60 per mmBtu in late December, global gas prices continue to trade about eight times higher than prices in the United States.

U.S. futures followed that global gas price spike, reaching a 12-year high of more than $6 per mmBtu in early October, but have since retreated because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for the winter.

Analysts have said European gas inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with about 1% above normal in the United States.

Data provider Refinitiv said well freeze-offs earlier in the week in several states, including Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota, have caused gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states to drop to an average of 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, versus a record 97.6 bcfd in December. read more

With the weather expected to remain colder than normal through mid-January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 128.4 bcfd this week to 134.3 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters.

The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has eased to an average of 12.0 bcfd so far in January from a record 12.2 bcfd in December.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.