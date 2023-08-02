U.S. oil producer APA quarterly profit tumbles 59%
Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer APA Corp (APA.O) reported a 59% slide in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower energy prices.
The Texas-based company's net income attributable to common stock was $381 million, or $1.23 a share, for the three months ended June 30 compared to $926 million, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier.
Other shale producers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) and Devon Energy (DVN.N) had also reported massive drops in profit from last year's bumper levels as crude prices eased from multi-year highs. read more
