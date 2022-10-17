U.S. Permian oil production forecast to hit record in November -EIA















NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest U.S. shale oil basin, is forecast to rise by about 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 5.453 million bpd in November, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report on Monday.

U.S. crude oil output in major U.S. shale basins is due to rise by about 104,000 bpd to 9.105 million bpd in November, its highest since March 2020, the EIA projected.

In the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana, the EIA forecast oil output will rise 22,000 bpd to 1.190 million bpd in November, the most since December 2020.

In the Eagle Ford in South Texas, output will rise 18,000 bpd to 1.226 million bpd in November, its highest since April 2020.

Total natural gas output in the big shale basins will increase 0.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a record 95.1 bcfd in November, the EIA forecast.

In the biggest shale gas basin, Appalachia in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, output will rise to 35.7 bcfd in November, the highest since hitting a record 36.0 bcfd in December 2021.

Gas output in the Permian and the Haynesville in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas will also rise to record highs of 21.1 bcfd and 16.1 bcfd in November, respectively.

Reporting by Laila Kearney, Scott DiSavino and Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker











