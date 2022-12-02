U.S. says solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries were dodging China tariffs

Workers walk between solar cell panels over the water surface of Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand April 8, 2021. Picture taken April 8, 2021 with a drone. REUTERS/Prapan Chankaew

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials on Friday said they had determined that solar energy imports produced in four Southeast Asian countries were circumventing duties on goods made in China.

The decision, released in Commerce Department documents, follows an eight month investigation that was requested by a U.S. solar panel maker, Auxin Solar.

Reporting by Nichola Groom

