Commodities
U.S. SEC says EDGAR facing "technical difficulties"
1 minute read
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday its EDGAR system was facing "technical difficulties".
EDGAR, or the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system, has a database of filings submitted by companies and others who are required by law to file forms with the SEC.
Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.