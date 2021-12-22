U.S. SEC says EDGAR facing "technical difficulties"

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday its EDGAR system was facing "technical difficulties".

EDGAR, or the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system, has a database of filings submitted by companies and others who are required by law to file forms with the SEC.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

