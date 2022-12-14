U.S. West Coast power and natgas prices soar on extreme cold















Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. West Coast power and natural gas prices have almost tripled over the past couple of weeks and are on track to hit annual multi-year highs as freezing weather and snow blankets parts of California, and gas pipeline outages and constraints limit flows into the region.

In Northern California, next-day gas for Wednesday at the PG&E Citygate jumped to around $48 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), its highest since hitting a record $53 in December 2000, according to data from Refinitiv.

Gas at the Southern California (SoCal) Border rose to $50 per mmBtu, its highest since hitting $103 in February 2021 when Winter Storm Uri cut gas supplies from Texas and forced the Texas electric grid operator to impose rolling power outages.

That compares with a SoCal daily record of $136 per mmBtu also hit during the February 2021 freeze.

That puts PG&E gas on track to average $8.54 per mmBtu in 2022, which would be its highest since hitting an annual record $8.62 in 2008, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2000.

SoCal Border, meanwhile, is on track to average $8.30 per mmBtu in 2022, which would top its current annual record of $6.29 in 2021.

Next-day power for Wednesday jumped to $474 per megawatt hour (MWh) at the Mid Columbia (Mid C) Hub in Washington State and $411 in SP-15 in Southern California, their highest since September, according to data from the Refinitiv.

In September, daily prices at the Mid C hit a record of $1,040 per MWh, while SP-15 hit $550, its second highest ever.

SP-15 hit a daily record of $698 per MWh in August 2020 when an extreme heat wave forced California's power grid operator to impose rolling outages.

That puts Mid C on track to average $83.46 per MWh in 2022, which would top its current annual record of $64.94 in 2008, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange.

SP-15 , meanwhile, is on track to average $81.25 per MWh this year, which would be its highest since hitting an annual record $124.94 in 2001, according to ICE data going back to 2001.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.