Vedanta raises about $850 mln via JPMorgan, Oaktree loan - Bloomberg News















May 24 (Reuters) - Vedanta Group, the promoter of metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS), has signed a five-year loan for about $850 million with JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Oaktree, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The billionaire Anil Agarwal-led group is relying on money from its units to tackle its debt burden, after its efforts to sell some zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.NS) for $3 billion failed.

Earlier this month, Vedanta reported an 8% slump in its fourth-quarter profit as prices of metals declined.

JPMorgan and Oaktree declined to comment, while Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Anusha S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











