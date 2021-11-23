Factbox: When have the United States and others previously released oil from reserves?

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it would release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in a coordinated move with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to cool prices after OPEC+ producers rebuffed calls for more crude.

The move is intended to lower fuel costs and serve as a warning to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as the U.S. and other major consumers believe high prices could undermine the global economy's efforts to recover from the pandemic.

The United States plans to release 50 million barrels in a combined loan and sale, while other nations haven't released all of the details of their plans.

While the United States and its allies have coordinated oil reserve releases before, this is the first time they have involved China. Notably, the unprecedented move does not directly involve the Paris-based International Energy Agency, of which the United States is a member, and China an affiliate.

The 30-member IEA was founded in 1974 as an energy watchdog, and its website lists one of its major roles as helping "coordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil". However, the IEA says its emergency response efforts are not meant to respond to rising prices.

There have been three previous emergency releases coordinated by the IEA. This would be the first notable global release not spearheaded by the organization.

The United States also periodically releases oil on its own, sometimes through Congressionally legislated sales.

However, Washington has also released from its strategic reserve through exchange agreements, similar to loans, with private companies, often in the wake of local natural disasters. The companies have to repay by a certain date, with additional premium barrels as interest.

