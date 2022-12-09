White House: US in touch with Turkey over tanker delays
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States is in touch with Turkey about a dispute that is leading to oil tankers being blocked in the region, the White House said on Friday.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House believes the issue can be resolved.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland
